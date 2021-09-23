Parts of Yukon experience heavy first snowfall on first day of fall

It's the first day of fall in Canada, but parts of the Yukon are experiencing more winter-like weather.

Environment Canada issued the country's first snowfall warning of the season for the Dempster Highway.

The warning, issued Wednesday morning, said "a frontal system moving through the Yukon will generate heavy snow across the Dempster Highway with the highest accumulation forecast to be near the Ogilvie Mountains."

It said gusting winds of up to 80 km/h, combined with 15 to 20 cm of snow, will reduce visibility for drivers.

Today marks the official start to fall, and in true Canadian fashion, the first snowfall warning of the season has been issued. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YTStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YTStorm</a> —@weathernetwork

Mayo is one of Yukon's towns that received a lot of snow today.

Longtime resident Millie Olsen said she "couldn't believe" how much snow fell on Wednesday.

"I was quite shocked about the amount of snow that fell," said Olsen. "It's too early. We don't normally get snow here in Mayo until just before Halloween."

She estimated around four inches of snow fell, and she said many of the trees in Mayo are weighed down or damaged from the wet, heavy snow.

She added the power went out in Mayo for around half an hour before it was restored.

The early snowfall does make for picturesque scenes, Olsen conceded, and she decided to capture some of them in photos.

"It does make beautiful scenery," she said. "It's kind of different seeing the snow with the leaves still on the trees. You know, the leaves are all orange and then there's snow on top of them. It's kind of beautiful."

Check out some of the snowy photos Mayo resident Millie Olsen captured:

A road in Mayo, Yukon, after this season's first snowfall. Local resident Millie Olsen said the roads are very slushy right now. (Millie Olsen)

The First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun's government building under snow in Mayo. (Millie Olsen)

Mayo, Yukon, after the territory's first snowfall on Sept. 22. Mayo resident Millie Olsen says it's the first time she's seen so much snow while the trees still have their colourful fall leaves. (Millie Olsen)

A leaf rests on recently fallen snow in Mayo, Yukon, on Sept. 22. (Millie Olsen)