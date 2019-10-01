'An incredibly strong voice': Yukon First Nations urged to vote in federal election

Yukon First Nations leaders are reminding citizens about their collective voting power.

"We have an incredibly strong voice," said Kluane Adamek, regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations, adding that nearly a quarter of the territory's population is First Nation. In 2016, 23.3 per cent of Yukoners identified as Aboriginal.

Adamek, together with Peter Johnston, Council of Yukon First Nation grand chief, announced on Tuesday a campaign to encourage Yukon First Nations to cast their ballot in the Oct. 21 federal election.

Adamek says the campaign, "A Yukon that votes," is about providing citizens with the tools and information they need to get registered and head to the polls.

She said posters, social media posts and a political party "report card" will be rolled out in the coming weeks. An all-candidates forum is scheduled at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre on Oct. 7.

"Our right to vote wasn't always there, as First Nation people, as women. So this is a really important moment of opportunity to get people the information so they're able to cast their ballots," Adamek said.

Adamek and Johnston said the campaign isn't partisan; they want voters to be informed about issues important to Yukon First Nations.

The report card will include an analysis of how each of the parties' platforms support or don't support First Nations' values, interests and concerns.

"Climate action and the environment continue to be a priority for Yukon First Nations, and really looking forward to that continued advocacy and support ... as we move into the federal election," said Adamek.

Johnston said education and child welfare are also key priorities.

The Assembly of Yukon First Nations regional office says the report card will be online soon.