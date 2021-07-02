Parts of Yukon under extreme fire risk ahead of hot and dry weekend
5 areas, including Whitehorse and Haines Junction, are at highest risk level
Yukon Protective Services is urging people to be careful this weekend with their campfires.
Five areas in Yukon are listed as being at an extreme risk for fire. They are Carmacks, Haines Junction, Mayo, Old Crow and Whitehorse.
With hot and dry weather in the forecast for the next several days in much of the territory, Protective Services has a number of suggestions for how to prevent fires from getting out of hand.
They include not building a fire any bigger than you need, making sure water is on hand to put it out, and, when the fire has finished, thoroughly soaking and stirring the pit until the coals are cold to the touch.
Natural Resources Canada's fire danger map also paints a dramatic picture of the current conditions, with most of the territory now covered in red, representing the most extreme risk level.
Fire danger map for yesterday and then for today for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yukon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yukon</a>. Red = Extreme<a href="https://t.co/bXd1tLKEiE">https://t.co/bXd1tLKEiE</a> <a href="https://t.co/kkZ8B2gtlo">pic.twitter.com/kkZ8B2gtlo</a>—@AbbyCBC
Meanwhile, five new fires are burning in the territory's southeast, all on the Liard Plateau in the wilderness zone.
As a result, Watson Lake fire management district is now under a level 2 fire restriction, which means no fires are allowed beyond cooking and warming fires in the pits and stoves provided in campgrounds.
That district includes the town of Watson Lake, Upper Liard, and Rancheria, as well as surrounding areas.
Anyone looking for up-to-date fire information in Yukon can visit yukon.ca/wildfires. Wildfires should be reported to the Yukon government's Fire Line at 1-888-798-3473.
The Watson Lake district includes:<br><br>• the Town of Watson Lake, Upper Liard and Rancheria.<br>• the Alaska Hwy from the BC border to 23 km west of Rancheria.<br>• the Robert Campbell Hwy from Watson Lake to 20 km east of Finlayson Lake.<br>• the Logan Mountains and the Liard Plateau. <a href="https://t.co/LOQDedZ1Y9">pic.twitter.com/LOQDedZ1Y9</a>—@YukonPS
