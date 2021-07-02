Skip to Main Content
North

Parts of Yukon under extreme fire risk ahead of hot and dry weekend

Five new fires are also burning in the territory’s southeast, according to Yukon Protective Services.

5 areas, including Whitehorse and Haines Junction, are at highest risk level

CBC News ·
A wildfire in Yukon's Haines Junction area in 2019. The area is one of five listed as being at an extreme risk for fire this weekend. (Submitted by Colleen Maloney)

Yukon Protective Services is urging people to be careful this weekend with their campfires. 

Five areas in Yukon are listed as being at an extreme risk for fire. They are Carmacks, Haines Junction, Mayo, Old Crow and Whitehorse. 

With hot and dry weather in the forecast for the next several days in much of the territory, Protective Services has a number of suggestions for how to prevent fires from getting out of hand.

They include not building a fire any bigger than you need, making sure water is on hand to put it out, and, when the fire has finished, thoroughly soaking and stirring the pit until the coals are cold to the touch. 

Natural Resources Canada's fire danger map also paints a dramatic picture of the current conditions, with most of the territory now covered in red, representing the most extreme risk level.  

Meanwhile, five new fires are burning in the territory's southeast, all on the Liard Plateau in the wilderness zone. 

As a result, Watson Lake fire management district is now under a level 2 fire restriction, which means no fires are allowed beyond cooking and warming fires in the pits and stoves provided in campgrounds. 

That district includes the town of Watson Lake, Upper Liard, and Rancheria, as well as surrounding areas. 

Anyone looking for up-to-date fire information in Yukon can visit yukon.ca/wildfires. Wildfires should be reported to the Yukon government's Fire Line at 1-888-798-3473.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now