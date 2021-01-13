Former Yukon finance department employee pleads guilty to defrauding gov't of more than $16k

A former Yukon finance department employee has admitted to defrauding the territorial government by cashing more than $16,000 worth of cheques he was supposed to be mailing out to other people.

Michael Kipkirui, appearing by phone, pleaded guilty to six counts of fraud under $5,000 in Whitehorse territorial court on March 1.

According to facts read to the court by Crown attorney Noel Sinclair, Kipkirui was hired as an accounts payable clerk with the Yukon's Department of Finance in October 2018, meaning he was one of two people who, every morning, would receive a batch of cheques off the printer — cheques meant to be mailed to contractors or people getting financial support from government programs.

The department began receiving calls in December 2018 from people who were expecting payments but never received them. It launched an internal investigation after determining that six cheques worth a total of worth $16,484.50 had been cashed by someone other than their intended recipients.

The investigation revealed that between Dec. 28, 2018 and May 28, 2019, Kipkirui fraudulently deposited four cheques worth between $2,000 and $3,775 into his own bank or credit union accounts. He also deposited two cheques into the bank account of another person, whom Sinclair said the RCMP later determined Kipkirui had been "conspiring" with.

Kipkirui, who became certified as a notary public over the course of his employment, was arrested in November 2019, shortly after the finance department began receiving calls from a collections agent trying to find Kipkirui. He was initially charged with four counts each of fraud under $5,000 and theft under $5,000. The charges were later amended to seven counts each of fraud and theft under $5,000, with the Crown then staying two of the charges.

Kipkirui had initially entered not guilty pleas on the remaining 12 counts. He had been scheduled to go on trial in January but failed to show up in court.

The six remaining charges will be dealt with at a later date.

He will make his next court appearance in April to set a date for sentencing.