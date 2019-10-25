New streaming service showcases Yukon-made films

Yukon filmmakers and their fans now have a source for streaming locally-made films.

The online streaming service, Available Light on Demand, was launched this week by the Yukon Film Society and the Klondike Institute of Art and Culture.

The institute's Dan Sokolowski, who produces the Dawson City International Short Film Festival, said there's demand for it.

"Many filmmakers have been bugging me for years to put films online, and be like an online portal for films and getting them out and distribute it," he said.

"For one filmmaker to put their video on demand, it's very expensive."

The artistic director of the Yukon Film Society, Andrew Connors, said it's a service that audiences also want.

"We always have people who come into the Film Society, or write to us and say, 'hey, I want to see this film, you know where can I get a copy?'" Connors said.

"Then, it's like film dating, film and audience dating — we're trying to match them up," he said. "It's a lot of work."

Daniel Janke's 'River' is among the first 3 films to go up on the site. (Dave Croft/CBC)

The service is meant to highlight outstanding and award-winning works by Yukoners, according to a joint news release from the groups.

Short films are available for free, with rental and purchase options for longer films.

The first three went online on Oct. 22. One of them, River, was made by Daniel Janke.

"This gives a vehicle for films, just to be available somewhere — and it works," said Janke.

"I've found people who looked at River on that and I've gotten queries, 'can I see the other films from that part of the world?'"

Two more films go up Oct. 29, including Left Hand Path by Jessica Hall.

A screenshot from Jessica Hall's documentary 'Left Hand Path.' (Jessica Hall)

Hall said Yukon filmmakers can already access equipment and expertise from the Film Society and other local services. Now local distribution is also available.

"It's difficult when you live in the North," said Hall.

"Being able to do something like this here from your hometown without having to spend a lot of time and energy developing new relationships to get things going on," said Hall, "that's great. Actually, it's really helpful."

The streaming service can be found at availablelight.watch.