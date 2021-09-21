It's shaping up to be another close race in Yukon
Close to 2,300 special ballots won't be counted until Tuesday, says territory's returning officer
Election results have started to trickle in in Yukon, and the initial numbers suggest what many predicted — it could be a close race.
Liberal candidate Brendan Hanley held a narrow lead after the first handful of the territory's 90 polls reported results, and he was closely followed by Conservative Barbara Dunlop and New Democrat Lisa Vollans-Leduc.
Independent Jonas Smith and Green candidate Lenore Morris trailed further behind.
No matter who is elected, the territory will have a new, rookie MP. None of the five candidates has held public office before.
But it could be Tuesday before we know who that person is, according to Elections Canada's Yukon returning officer.
"Yukon elections are generally pretty tight. The last election, the incumbent MP won by 153 votes. Right now we've got close to 2,300 special ballots that will not be counted until Tuesday," he said.
The final result in Yukon is expected by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?