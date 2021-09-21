Skip to Main Content
It's shaping up to be another close race in Yukon

Federal election polls have closed in Yukon and at least one thing is already certain — the territory will soon have a new, rookie member of Parliament.

Close to 2,300 special ballots won't be counted until Tuesday, says territory's returning officer

A polling station in Whitehorse on Monday. Results have started to trickle in from the territory's 90 polling stations. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

Election results have started to trickle in in Yukon, and the initial numbers suggest what many predicted — it could be a close race. 

Liberal candidate Brendan Hanley held a narrow lead after the first handful of the territory's 90 polls reported results, and he was closely followed by Conservative Barbara Dunlop and New Democrat Lisa Vollans-Leduc.

Independent Jonas Smith and Green candidate Lenore Morris trailed further behind. 

No matter who is elected, the territory will have a new, rookie MP. None of the five candidates has held public office before. 

But it could be Tuesday before we know who that person is, according to Elections Canada's Yukon returning officer.

"Yukon elections are generally pretty tight. The last election, the incumbent MP won by 153 votes. Right now we've got close to 2,300 special ballots that will not be counted until Tuesday," he said.

The final result in Yukon is expected by 4 p.m. Tuesday. 

 

