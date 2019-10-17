Undecided? Catch up with Yukon's federal candidates
Each of Yukon's 5 candidates spoke to CBC's Dave White and took your questions
Election day is nearly here — do you know who will get your vote on Monday?
In Yukon, five people have been campaigning hard to be the territory's MP. They've been travelling the territory, knocking on doors, putting up signs, and taking part in plenty of debates and fora.
Each also had the chance to sit down for a one-on-one chat with Dave White on CBC Yukon's Airplay. Those conversations included questions from listeners, and viewers on Facebook.
Here's a recap of who's on the ballot in Yukon (in alphabetical order).
Larry Bagnell, Liberal Party
Larry Bagnell was elected Yukon MP in 2015. Before that, he held the seat from 2000 to 2011.
Justin Lemphers, NDP
Justin Lemphers is a first-time candidate. The last time Yukoners elected a New Democrat as MP was in 1997.
Lenore Morris, Green Party
Lenore Morris is a first-time candidate. The territory has never elected a Green MP.
Jonas Smith, Conservative Party
Jonas Smith is a first-time candidate. A Conservative was last elected Yukon MP in 2011.
Joseph Zelezny, People's Party
Joseph Zelezny is a first-time candidate, and the first People's Party candidate in Yukon.
