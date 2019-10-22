Tight race in Yukon between Liberal Bagnell and Conservative Smith

The federal election in Yukon has become a real nail-biter, with the two front-runners — Liberal incumbent Larry Bagnell and Conservative Jonas Smith jockeying for the lead.

The two are separated by a handful of votes, with about half of all polls reported.

The NDP's Justin Lemphers is trailing in third place, followed by Lenore Morris of the Greens and Joseph Zelezny of the People's Party.

The territory's polls closed at 7 p.m., along with those in B.C. They were the last in the country to close.

Kind of a Bronx cheer at Jonas Smith's watch party as the latest results show the Conservative up by literally one vote. A rubbernecker can't resist grabbing a photo. <a href="https://t.co/dlVTpRK2AH">pic.twitter.com/dlVTpRK2AH</a> —@chriswindeyer

Voting in Yukon's advance polls was up significantly from the 2015 federal election. Preliminary estimates from Elections Canada say that 4,251 Yukon residents took part in this year's advance polls, compared to 3,042 in 2015. That's an increase of 39.7 per cent.

