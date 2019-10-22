Tight race in Yukon between Liberal Bagnell and Conservative Smith
Handful of votes separate Liberal incumbent Larry Bagnell and Conservative Jonas Smith with half of polls in
The federal election in Yukon has become a real nail-biter, with the two front-runners — Liberal incumbent Larry Bagnell and Conservative Jonas Smith jockeying for the lead.
The two are separated by a handful of votes, with about half of all polls reported.
The NDP's Justin Lemphers is trailing in third place, followed by Lenore Morris of the Greens and Joseph Zelezny of the People's Party.
The territory's polls closed at 7 p.m., along with those in B.C. They were the last in the country to close.
Kind of a Bronx cheer at Jonas Smith's watch party as the latest results show the Conservative up by literally one vote. A rubbernecker can't resist grabbing a photo. <a href="https://t.co/dlVTpRK2AH">pic.twitter.com/dlVTpRK2AH</a>—@chriswindeyer
Voting in Yukon's advance polls was up significantly from the 2015 federal election. Preliminary estimates from Elections Canada say that 4,251 Yukon residents took part in this year's advance polls, compared to 3,042 in 2015. That's an increase of 39.7 per cent.
The NDP North of Ordinary HQ is filling up as Justin Lemphers is running third at 21.8 % <a href="https://t.co/SomioOSSPM">pic.twitter.com/SomioOSSPM</a>—@MikeRudyk
