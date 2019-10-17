How to watch CBC Yukon's federal candidate forum tonight

The five people vying to be Yukon's MP will be on stage Wednesday evening, to take part in CBC Yukon's candidate forum.

Liberal Larry Bagnell, the NDP's Justin Lemphers, the Green Party's Lenore Morris, Conservative Jonas Smith and People's Party candidate Joseph Zelezny will take questions from the live audience in Whitehorse, and those listening or watching from afar.

The two-hour forum will be streamed live on CBC Yukon's Facebook page, and broadcast on CBC Radio One in Yukon from 7 to 9 p.m. PT.

The discussion will be moderated by CBC Airplay host Dave White.

Questions for the candidates can be submitted through Facebook, or emailed to cbcyukon@cbc.ca.