Steady jobs, independent oversight needed with Faro mine remediation project, say First Nations

When Yukon's Faro mine opened in 1969, Kaska elder Hammond Dick watched the once intact landscape change.

"We live there, and that's our traditional territory," said Dick, who lives in Watson Lake.

"What happens 500 years from now, we'll still be there."

Located about 200 kilometres northeast of Whitehorse, Faro was once the largest open pit, lead-zinc mine in the world, and it operated for nearly 30 years. Then, in 1998, when its owners declared bankruptcy, it was abandoned. Now, the Faro mine complex is one of Canada's most contaminated sites, with 260 million tonnes of waste rock — enough to cover downtown Whitehorse 90 metres deep, according to the federal government.

The Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board (YESAB) began a screening process last fall for a proposed large-scale remediation project led by Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada. The first phase of that screening process was a public comment period which closed last month.

Dick wrote to the board. He wants remediation to not only take place but be done correctly. Dick told CBC News that he wants employment for his people — and not just piecemeal contracts, but steady, well-paying jobs.

"This pick and shovel, small stuff like that, is not gonna wash," he said.

The mine site is located on country of the Kaska Nation, whose traditional territory spans the Northwest Territories, the Yukon and British Columbia.

Robby Dick, outgoing deputy chief of the Ross River Dena Council, which is located in the Town of Faro, told CBC News the area around the mine site is traditionally known as Tsé Zul, meaning "hollow rock" in the Kaska Dene language.

Robby said Kaska have been disconnected from parts of their culture because of the mine. They don't harvest in the area anymore, he said, fearing the flora and fauna are contaminated.

"I'd like to see that mine cleaned up. I'd like to see our people going back out there and using that area. We have trails all over the place," Robby said.

What does the remediation project look like?

There are two main phases to the proposed remediation project, namely cleaning up waste and razing old buildings — expected to take 15 years — and then the long-term operations and maintenance, which include monitoring and water treatment efforts.

The location of the Faro mine complex. The federal government is leading a remediation project at the site. (Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada)

"Studies show that the Faro mine site is getting worse over time and that the conditions will continue to worsen if nothing is done to remediate the site," states a project summary report from August 2021. The report notes there is some evidence of waste rock leaching metals and acids into nearby creeks.

The proposed project includes reinforcing parts of the site, putting covers over waste rock dumps and tailings, and building a new water treatment plant. Seeding and planting could occur to bring back nature to the mine site.

The federal government also plans to move and build new diversion channels, as well as build larger ones to mitigate possible runoff and keep clean water away from the Faro pit.

In 2019, the federal government announced $2.2 billion to remediate eight Northern mine sites, including Faro, United Keno Hill Mines in Yukon, and Giant Mine in the Northwest Territories. The money doesn't cover remediation at the whole Faro mine complex. A parcel of the site, called the Vangorda plateau, isn't included. The project summary report states this part of the site "is planned to be sold to another party in the future."

Between 1998 and 2020, the federal government spent about $600 million at the Faro site, a spokesperson with Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs told CBC News. That work has included ongoing care and maintenance activities, monitoring efforts and the interim water treatment plant.

"Total project costs including ongoing care and maintenance through the active remediation period are currently being calculated and based on the evolving requirements of the environmental assessment and water licensing process," said Daphné Pelletier Vernier.

Recently, the federal government renewed the contract of the U.S.-based Parsons Inc. to oversee care and maintenance work to the tune of $108 million over two years.

What are people saying?

Hammond Dick wants his people to have seats on the boards tasked with helping to shape the project each step of the way, while keeping an ever-watchful eye on its progress.

"Even to the fact that we should be board members on the project itself, let alone in the administration, in the management field," said Hammond, adding that Indigenous knowledge keepers can provide a wealth of insight to those responsible for cleaning up the site.

Selkirk First Nation also submitted comments to the YESAB. Among other things, the First Nation is calling for the creation of an independent oversight body.

"This body would provide a mechanism for accountability on the progress and effectiveness of Canada's care and maintenance, remediation and other stewardship of the site as those matters progress," says Selkirk Deputy Chief Morris Morrison in a letter sent to the board.

"It would provide an independent point of reference and expertise for ensuring successful stewardship over a long period of time and through potential evolutions of Canada's political direction and civil service."

When contacted by CBC News, a spokesperson for Selkirk First Nation said the First Nation is declining further comment at this time.

Pelletier Vernier, the spokesperson for Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, said the project's governance model includes representatives from affected First Nations.

"This direct role in the project ensures that views and perspectives of affected First Nations are considered in project planning and decision-making," she said. "It allows affected First Nations to position themselves to participate in upcoming project milestones to maximize socio-economic benefits for their communities."

Giant Mine, located near Yellowknife, is currently undergoing remediation that's managed by Parsons Inc. An oversight body keeps tabs on that work.

David Livingstone, the chair of that mine's oversight board, said watchdog organizations like his are crucial.

"It's largely to provide sober second thought about what the proponents are doing — public sector or private sector," he said.