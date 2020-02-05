How Yukon kids scored new gear ahead of Hockey Day in Canada

Yukon kids will be among those featured in this year's national Hockey Day in Canada broadcast from Yellowknife on Saturday.

They're part of a tribute to the National Hockey League Players' Association's "Goals & Dreams" program. The Pelly River Hockey Challenge in Faro, Yukon, in mid-December was one of the events chosen to mark the 20th anniversary of the program.

Headlining the hockey camp were former NHL players Mike Gartner and Chris Campoli.

They were there to donate about $20,000 worth of hockey equipment to local kids. The association says NHL players have given the program more than $24 million over the past two decades, and that's given more than 80,000 children a chance to play hockey.

Dozens of kids from around the territory participated in the Faro event in December.

RCMP Const. Jean-Michel Sauve, at right, with Chris Campoli, at left, and Mike Gartner, centre, organized the December event with help from local volunteers. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

Faro RCMP Const. Jean-Michel Sauve organized the event with the help of local volunteers.

"Our only requirement for this was to be able to skate," said Sauve.

"So if you're able to skate you show up, and then we will teach you basic hockey skills," he said.

It was the third hockey camp featuring current and former NHL players organized by Sauve in Yukon.

He says having the players on hand makes a difference.

Sylvia Larocque's daughter Samantha with Campoli on the ice in Faro. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

"You can tell the kids are 100 per cent focused on the NHL player, and they hang on every word they say," said Sauve.

"We see a huge improvement in their skills during the weekend."

Faro hockey mom Sylvia Larocque began playing hockey herself this winter after seeing how much her daughter Samantha was enjoying it.

"She's getting a lot of new friends, and a lot of aspects of life, the challenges of life she enjoys," said Larocque.

"It's so great because this is like her fifth time on the ice. So it's like I've seen huge improvements since the first day. She was just hugging the boards and she could barely skate," she said.

NHL Hall of Famer Mike Gartner, right, behind the bench at the hockey camp in Faro. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

Mike Gartner said he's seen that kind of success played out in communities and hockey rinks across the country.

"I've seen it build community. I've seen it build character and I think that it's a great way for our young boys and girls to be associated, and I'm very proud of it," he said.