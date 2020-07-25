Yukon-raised chicken for sale in local grocery stores for 1st time

For the first time, people can buy Yukon-raised chicken at local grocery stores, the territorial government announced last week.

"Seeing our little goofy doodle on the shelf at Bigway is kind of nice," Cain Vangel, owner of The Farm Gate, located in Marsh Lake, said in reference to the company's logo.

He said he started raising a few turkeys each year before escalating to a few hundred. Eventually, he started raising chickens, and more and more people started asking him if they could buy his chicken in stores, he said.

One of the main bottlenecks that limited the company's growth was the processing part of the business, Vangel said.

Cain Vangel is the owner of The Farm Gate, in Marsh Lake, Yukon. (Steve Silva/CBC)

Subsequently, The Farm Gate's abattoir, also known as a slaughterhouse, was built a couple of years ago. The operation was licensed last month, he said. That now allows the meat processed there to be sold in grocery stores and be used in restaurants, he added.

Before, he was only allowed to sell directly to customers, including at the farm, Vangel said.

The plant processes chickens from other producers — about 5,000 chickens last year, he estimated — and also his own.

Vangel said he aims to raise and sell about 3,000 of his own chickens this year, mainly during the summer months. He said he's considering expanding his operation to increase production, and possibly raise more animals during the winter.

Cain Vangel, owner of The Farm Gate, said he aims to raise about 3,000 chickens this year. (Steve Silva/CBC)

"I would be super happy being able to move 200 chickens a week. Like, that would be close to 10,000 a year, and that would be wonderful," he said.

"Ideally, it would be nice to process all the chickens that are eaten in the Yukon, and sort of offset the stuff coming up the highway, with local production up here, whether it's my birds or processing birds for other people."

In Whitehorse, Bigway Foods has been selling Vangel's whole chickens for a few weeks.

"We jumped on the opportunity to sell them right away because we love selling anything local any time we can," store manager Ash Jurovich said. "We probably sold about 70 whole birds in the first few days."

Ash Jurovich is the store manager at Bigway Foods in Whitehorse. (Steve Silva/CBC)

At the store, Vangel's whole chickens sell for $12.99 per kilogram. Another company's whole chickens are priced at $7.99 per kilogram.

Jurovich said Vangel's whole chickens tend to be larger than the competition and, though they cost more, he thinks people like to support local businesses, and they appreciate the freshness of the product.

He said sales of The Farm Gate's whole chickens have been consistently better than competing products, and he thinks Vangel's chicken has some staying power.

The Farm Gate's whole chickens are for sale for the first time in Yukon grocery stores. (Steve Silva/CBC)

Vangel said his chicken is currently being sold in Whitehorse at two groceries stores and a butcher shop, and it's also being used in meals at several restaurants in the city.

"Having someone else make your chicken all nice in a box for takeaway was pretty sweet," he said.