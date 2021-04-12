Yukon issues potential COVID-19 exposure notice for April 3 flight from Vancouver to Whitehorse

Yukon's chief medical officer of health has issued a potential COVID-19 exposure notification for an April 3 Air North flight from Vancouver to Whitehorse.

The possible exposure was for Air North flight 4N538 that departed Vancouver at 1:35 p.m. and arrived in Whitehorse at 3:59 p.m.

In a Sunday night release, health officials said a person on the flight from outside the territory tested positive several days after arriving.

The person is self-isolating and recovering, according to the release.

Contact tracing is underway, and to date, no other exposures have been identified.

The release said officials are confident all standard protocols were followed.

There are three active public exposure notices in Yukon, all stemming from flights from Vancouver to Whitehorse.

A potential exposure notice was issued for an April 4 Air Canada flight and for a March 21 Air North flight.

Health officials said anyone who thinks they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate and remain at home, take the online self-assessment and arrange to get tested either by calling 867-393-3083 or booking a test online.