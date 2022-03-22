Yukon expands distribution of COVID-19 rapid tests

The Yukon government will be closing two of its COVID-19 rapid test pickup locations over the next six weeks but is expanding the distribution of the tests at three other locations in Whitehorse and one in Haines Junction.

The government said at-home rapid test kits are now available at Shoppers Drug Mart in Qwanlin Mall, Save-on-Foods and Superstore in Whitehorse, and at the Little Green Apple in Haines Junction.

The government's drive-through rapid test pickup location at Centennial Motors on the Alaska Highway in Whitehorse will close on March 28, while the one in the city's downtown visitor information centre will close on April 29.

Each rapid test kit contains five at-home rapid tests.

The full list of locations where rapid tests can be accessed across the territory is available here.

"I encourage Yukoners to pick up at-home rapid tests to have on-hand if they develop COVID-19 symptoms," said Catherine Elliott, the Yukon's acting chief medical officer. "Regardless of your test result, I continue to encourage Yukoners to stay home if they are feeling sick to reduce the spread of COVID-19 or other viruses."

The government said that as of March 21, there have been 137,107 rapid tests distributed across the territory.

According to the government's COVID-19 dashboard, there are 75 reported active cases in the territory and there was one person hospitalized due to COVID-19 on March 15.