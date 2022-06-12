Yukon issues evacuation alert for areas of Ross River over potential flooding near Pelly River

The Yukon government issued an evacuation alert for areas of Ross River due to the potential of flooding near the Pelly River.

An evacuation alert means residents need to be prepared to leave in case an evacuation order is declared.

In a news release issued Saturday night, the territorial government said the affected properties are along the Canol Road between Sawmill Road and the Pelly River ferry landing.

It also said other areas could be affected as well.

Incident staff have been alerting residents in affected areas, the release says, and anyone notified should be ready to leave within an hour.

Those being notified should gather all necessities like medication and valuable papers, plan for accommodations on higher ground, set up meeting places with family members and move livestock or pets to a safe area.

This follows a flood warning last week as the water level in the Pelly River saw a sharp rise, putting numerous communities like Ross River on flood watch.