Lack of snow means Yukon Energy can't produce as much hydro power
Company will rely on LNG and diesel generators to make up difference and meet demand
Some parts of Yukon saw less snow than usual this past winter — and that means Yukon Energy likely won't generate as much hydro power this year.
Instead, the power producer will likely rely more on its liquid natural gas (LNG) and diesel generators to meet demand, and could be urging Yukoners to conserve power if dry conditions continue through the summer.
"One of the reasons why we have these LNG and diesel generators around is, they're not only for peaking during the winter, but also to cover off this downside scenario, where we do have a drought condition," said Andrew Hall, CEO of Yukon Energy.
According to the Yukon government's April snow survey report issued earlier this month, the snow pack was well below the historical median through most of southern and central Yukon.
Warm weather in March meant a lot of the thin snow cover melted quickly, and precipitation for the month was also "well below" normal in central and southcentral Yukon, the report says.
Hall says Yukon Energy focuses on three watershed areas, where its generating stations are. All had thinner snow pack over this past winter, particularly the Aishihik area.
"Droughts don't happen very often. I mean, the last one we had was back in the 1990s," Hall said.
"So right now the practice has been to to rely on our thermal — so, our LNG and diesel — to cover off that drought risk."
The company estimates that anywhere from 10 to 20 per cent of Yukon's power next fall and winter could be from its thermal generators. Hall says it depends on how much rain Yukon sees this summer.
He also says the company has also been studying climate change research, to see how that might effect its hydro operations in the future. He says Yukon is likely to see more precipitation, on average, over the long term — but also more variability from year to year.
"I think we will be looking at that strange combination of overall wetter [conditions], but perhaps more extremes in terms of very wet years and then perhaps drought years," he said.
With files from Dave White
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.