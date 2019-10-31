Yukon to end seasonal time change
After Yukoners turn their clocks forward on March 8, they will not turn them back again, says Yukon gov't
The government of Yukon is cancelling seasonal time changes.
The territorial government announced Wednesday evening it is putting an end to the twice annual seasonal time changes originally meant to align daytime schedules with available sunlight.
After clocks are pushed ahead one hour on March 8, the territory will remain on "Pacific Daylight Saving Time," the government said in a press release.
The decision comes after Paolo Gallina, MLA for Porter Creek Centre, brought a motion in May 2017 to end the practice of daylight saving time. Following the motion, the government "undertook public engagement on the possibility" between Jan. 6 and Feb. 16, reads the news release.
According to the territorial government, a seasonal time change survey it released got more than 4,800 responses from Yukon residents, and most wanted to stop springing forward and falling back.
The government said it found 93 per cent of respondents wanted to end seasonal time changes and, of that group, 70 per cent wanted "permanent Pacific Daylight Saving Time."
"Yukoners clearly want to see an end to seasonal time change and we are listening," said Premier Sandy Silver in a statement.
"The response to this engagement speaks to the importance of this issue for people. Thank you to everyone who took the time to voice an opinion. This helped our government make an informed decision for Yukon."
