Yukon government outlines plans to reduce problems at emergency shelter

The Yukon government outlined its plans Monday to reduce problems at the emergency shelter in Whitehorse.

There have been complaints about public intoxication and violence at the shelter.

Critics say the issues affect people who use the shelter as well as those with homes and businesses in the area.

The government acknowledges the problems grew when it took over operations from the Salvation Army in January and adopted a "low barrier model" that allows intoxicated people to use the shelter's services.

Pauline Frost, minister of health and social services, said at a news conference that since last December, the average number of guests per night has risen from about 12 to 15 to more than 50.

Since May there have been more than 700 calls for paramedics, according to Emergency Medical Services. The RCMP said they get 46 to 48 calls per week and the number of violent incidents has increased.

But Frost said the problem is not the shelter or its guests.

"These are symptoms of real problems in our society," she said.

"The real problems include poverty, intergenerational trauma addictions, homelessness and mental health issues."

Kate Mechan, far left and Pauline Frost, centre, speaking to reporters at a briefing Monday. (Dave Croft/CBC)

Increased staffing

Frost said the government wants to convert 20 apartments in the shelter, originally meant for transitional housing, to permanent housing for chronically homeless people in need of complex care and support needs.

She also said more professionals are, or will be, working at the shelter, including paramedics, two mental health workers, a social worker and an outreach worker.

A community safety plan is being developed using representatives from First Nation and territorial governments, the RCMP, non-governmental organizations and community members.

One of the non-governmental groups is the Safe at Home program, which works to find homes for people who are homeless.

Kate Mechan, Safe at Home implementation manager, said it's not the people who are the problem.

"It's about a lack of housing infrastructure for people and the lack of the right types of supports," she said.

"And you know, in a lot of ways, blaming people for the issues as opposed to looking at what we need to shift in our communities to support people better," said Mechan.