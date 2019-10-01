Chair of Yukon Electoral Reform Commission resigns, commission's work on hold

The chair of Yukon's electoral reform commission has quit.

In a statement issued Monday, Premier Sandy Silver said he received a resignation letter from Jessica Lott-Thompson, whom he appointed to the position in July.

Silver said Lott-Thompson is "no longer able to continue in the appointed position," but provided no further explanation for her departure.

He said the commission's work is on hold pending discussions with the opposition parties.

The three-member commission, including Lott-Thompson, came under fire from the Yukon Party when they were named earlier this year.

Appointees Bev Buckway and Jean-Sebastien Blais remain on the commission but can't continue work without a chair.

The commission is tasked with examining all facets of the territory's democracy, including everything from voting systems, to the way political parties operate, to the degree of civic engagement.

The commission was to deliver its final report by the end of January 2020.

Lott-Thompson said she doesn't have any comments at this time.