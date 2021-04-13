Yukon NDP Leader projected to win seat, recount expected in Vuntut Gwitchin

Early results in the Yukon territorial election show what appears to be a tight race shaping up, including a projected tie in the territory's northernmost riding.

CBC News is also projecting wins for several incumbent candidates, including the Yukon Party's Scott Kent (Copperbelt South) and and Wade Istchenko (Kluane), while NDP leader Kate White is projected to easily win her Takhini-Kopper King riding.

CBC News is projecting a tie in Vuntut Gwitchin, between Liberal incumbent Pauline Frost and NDP challenger Annie Blake, both with 78 votes. There is no Yukon Party candidate in Vuntut Gwitchin.

A tie will trigger an automatic judicial recount, to happen in the coming days.

Sandy Silver's Liberal Party is hoping for what would be a historic second term as a majority government. Yukon's only previous Liberal government, in the early 2000s, was ousted after one term.

Meanwhile Currie Dixon, leading the Yukon Party through an election for the first time, is hoping to return his party to power after five years on the opposition benches. Silver's win in 2016 brought an end to 14 consecutive years of Yukon Party rule.

Yukon Liberal Leader Sandy Silver, left, speaks to constituents in his Klondike riding after polls closed on election day. (Julien Gignac/CBC)

And the NDP's White, also helming her party through an election for the first time, is hoping to see her party rebound after its losses in 2016, when it was reduced from Official Opposition to third-party status in the legislature.

Silver was at his riding headquarters in Dawson City on Monday evening to watch the results come in. A few party supporters started to gather there shortly after polls closed. Silver lingered outside, speaking with constituents.

Dixon was expected to be at his Whitehorse campaign headquarters on Monday night, while White and the NDP were to gather at the Guild Hall, also in Whitehorse.

Chief electoral officer Max Harvey has said that, with the territory's growing population, there are almost 4,500 to 5,000 more electors than in 2016. In that year, 18,840 Yukoners cast a ballot, representing a turnout of about 76.4 per cent.

This year, a total of 7,668 Yukon electors either cast their vote in advance polls last weekend or were issued a special ballot, up from 6,251 in 2016, Elections Yukon said Saturday.