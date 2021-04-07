Party leaders meet for CBC Yukon's territorial election debate
Yukon's three party leaders are squaring off on Wednesday evening for an election debate hosted by CBC Yukon.
Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon, Liberal Leader Sandy Silver and NDP Leader Kate White will all participate in the 90-minute exchange. It will be streamed live here and on CBC Yukon's Facebook page, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will also be broadcast live on CBC Radio.
The debate will be moderated by Airplay host Dave White. Some of the questions for the leaders have been submitted by members of the public.
All three leaders will be at the CBC studio in Whitehorse for the debate. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
The event will be one of the last opportunities for the three leaders to have a direct exchange ahead of election day.
Yukoners go to the polls on Monday.
