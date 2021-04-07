Skip to Main Content
North·Live

Party leaders meet for CBC Yukon's territorial election debate

NDP Leader Kate White, Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon and Liberal Leader Sandy Silver will all participate in a 90-minute debate hosted by CBC Yukon, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Kate White, Currie Dixon and Sandy Silver square off from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday

CBC News ·

Yukon leaders' debate

CBC News

16 minutes ago
Live
Currie Dixon from the Yukon Party, Sandy Silver from the Liberal Party and Kate White from the NDP join Airplay host Dave White for an election debate. 0:00

Yukon's three party leaders are squaring off on Wednesday evening for an election debate hosted by CBC Yukon.

Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon, Liberal Leader Sandy Silver and NDP Leader Kate White will all participate in the 90-minute exchange. It will be streamed live here and on CBC Yukon's Facebook page, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will also be broadcast live on CBC Radio.

The debate will be moderated by Airplay host Dave White. Some of the questions for the leaders have been submitted by members of the public.

All three leaders will be at the CBC studio in Whitehorse for the debate. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

The event will be one of the last opportunities for the three leaders to have a direct exchange ahead of election day.

Yukoners go to the polls on Monday.

Read more about the parties' platforms:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now