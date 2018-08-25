It's election day in Yukon. Here's what you need to know

Voters across Yukon head to the polls on Monday, bringing an end to an unusual five-week campaign conducted amid a pandemic and a blustery winter that showed few signs of ever ending.

Polling stations will be open across the territory from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Advance polls were held a week ago.

Here's what you need to know in order to cast your ballot, and find the results after polls close.

How can I vote?

Polling stations are identified on Voter Information Cards which typically arrive in the mail ahead of voting day. Alternatively, Yukoners can find the designated polling station for their address through Elections Yukon's website.

If your name is not on the official list of electors, you can complete a registration form at the time of voting as long as you have authorized identification.

Forms of authorized identification include government-issued licences or health cards. Alternatively, voters can present two other forms of identification, including a credit card statement and library cards, so long as at least one piece includes the voter's current address.

A full list of authorized identification can be found here.

Polling stations will be run a bit differently this year to observe COVID-19 protocols. Pencils will be sanitized after each use and people will be expected to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and to sanitize their hands going in and out of the polls.

People who applied for special ballots must return their completed ballots to the returning office in their electoral district or to Elections Yukon by the time polls close at 8 p.m. There are returning offices in each of Yukon's 19 ridings.

Special ballots are not accepted at polling stations, and any received after 8 p.m. on Monday will not be counted.

Following the results

Election results will be posted on Monday night, after polls close and ballots are counted.

CBC Yukon's live coverage will begin on radio, TV and online at 8 p.m. Co-hosts Sandi Coleman and Chris Windeyer will deliver up-to-the-minute results and analysis with a team of CBC reporters and guest panellists.

You can also follow the results online at CBC North, and on the CBC Yukon Facebook page.

