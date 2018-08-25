Who's running in the Yukon election? Here's the list

The ballots are set for Yukon's general election on April 12. Nominations closed earlier this week, and the deadline to remove names from ballots passed on Wednesday.

Fifty-six people are running for seats in Yukon's 19 electoral districts. Candidates for each district are listed here alphabetically, and incumbent candidates' names are in italics.

Whitehorse-area ridings

Copperbelt North

Ted Adel (Liberal)

Currie Dixon (Yukon Party leader)

Saba Javed (NDP)

Copperbelt South

Scott Kent (Yukon Party)

Sheila Robertson (Liberal)

Kaori Torigai (NDP)

Mountainview

Michelle Friesen (NDP)

Jeanie McLean (Liberal)

Coach Jan Prieditis (Independant)

Ray Sydney (Yukon Party)

Porter Creek Centre

Yvonne Clarke (Yukon Party)

Paolo Gallina (Liberal)

Shonagh McCrindle (NDP)

Porter Creek North

Staci McIntosh (Liberal)

Geraldine Van Bibber (Yukon Party)

Francis Van Kessel (NDP)

Porter Creek South

Colette Acheson (NDP)

Ranj Pillai (Liberal)

Chad Sjodin (Yukon Party)

Riverdale North

Cory Adams (Yukon Party)

Nils Clarke (Liberal)

Vanessa Thorson (NDP)

Riverdale South

Jason Cook (NDP)

Cynthia Lyslo (Yukon Party)

Tracy McPhee (Liberal)

Takhini-Kopper King

Raj Murugaiyan (Liberal)

Kate White (NDP leader)

Morgan Yuill (Yukon Party)

Whitehorse Centre

Dan Curtis (Liberal)

Eileen Melnychuk (Yukon Party)

Emily Tredger (NDP)

Whitehorse West

Ron Davis (NDP)

Angela Drainville (Yukon Party)

Richard Mostyn (Liberal)

Ridings outside of Whitehorse

Klondike

Chris Clarke (NDP)

Charlie Dagostin (Yukon Party)

Sandy Silver (Liberal leader)

Kluane

Luke Campbell (Liberal)

Wade Istchenko (Yukon Party)

Dave Weir (NDP)

Lake Laberge

Ian A. Angus (NDP)

Brad Cathers (Yukon Party)

Tracey Jacobs (Liberal)

Mayo Tatchun

Peter Grundmanis (Yukon Party)

Jeremy Harper (Liberal)

Patty Wallingham (NDP)

Mount Lorne-Southern Lakes

Erik Pinkerton (NDP)

Eric Schroff (Yukon Party)

John Streicker (Liberal)

Pelly Nisutlin

Katherine Alexander (Liberal)

George Bahm (NDP)

Stacey Hassard (Yukon Party)

Vuntut Gwitchin

Annie Blake (NDP)

Pauline Frost (Liberal)

Watson Lake

Amanda Brown (Liberal)

Patti McLeod (Yukon Party)