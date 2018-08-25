Who's running in the Yukon election? Here's the list
56 people are running in the territory's 19 electoral districts
The ballots are set for Yukon's general election on April 12. Nominations closed earlier this week, and the deadline to remove names from ballots passed on Wednesday.
Fifty-six people are running for seats in Yukon's 19 electoral districts. Candidates for each district are listed here alphabetically, and incumbent candidates' names are in italics.
Whitehorse-area ridings
Copperbelt North
Ted Adel (Liberal)
Currie Dixon (Yukon Party leader)
Saba Javed (NDP)
Copperbelt South
Scott Kent (Yukon Party)
Sheila Robertson (Liberal)
Kaori Torigai (NDP)
Mountainview
Michelle Friesen (NDP)
Jeanie McLean (Liberal)
Coach Jan Prieditis (Independant)
Ray Sydney (Yukon Party)
Porter Creek Centre
Yvonne Clarke (Yukon Party)
Paolo Gallina (Liberal)
Shonagh McCrindle (NDP)
Porter Creek North
Staci McIntosh (Liberal)
Geraldine Van Bibber (Yukon Party)
Francis Van Kessel (NDP)
Porter Creek South
Colette Acheson (NDP)
Ranj Pillai (Liberal)
Chad Sjodin (Yukon Party)
Riverdale North
Cory Adams (Yukon Party)
Nils Clarke (Liberal)
Vanessa Thorson (NDP)
Riverdale South
Jason Cook (NDP)
Cynthia Lyslo (Yukon Party)
Tracy McPhee (Liberal)
Takhini-Kopper King
Raj Murugaiyan (Liberal)
Kate White (NDP leader)
Morgan Yuill (Yukon Party)
Whitehorse Centre
Dan Curtis (Liberal)
Eileen Melnychuk (Yukon Party)
Emily Tredger (NDP)
Whitehorse West
Ron Davis (NDP)
Angela Drainville (Yukon Party)
Richard Mostyn (Liberal)
Ridings outside of Whitehorse
Klondike
Chris Clarke (NDP)
Charlie Dagostin (Yukon Party)
Sandy Silver (Liberal leader)
Kluane
Luke Campbell (Liberal)
Wade Istchenko (Yukon Party)
Dave Weir (NDP)
Lake Laberge
Ian A. Angus (NDP)
Brad Cathers (Yukon Party)
Tracey Jacobs (Liberal)
Mayo Tatchun
Peter Grundmanis (Yukon Party)
Jeremy Harper (Liberal)
Patty Wallingham (NDP)
Mount Lorne-Southern Lakes
Erik Pinkerton (NDP)
Eric Schroff (Yukon Party)
John Streicker (Liberal)
Pelly Nisutlin
Katherine Alexander (Liberal)
George Bahm (NDP)
Stacey Hassard (Yukon Party)
Vuntut Gwitchin
Annie Blake (NDP)
Pauline Frost (Liberal)
Watson Lake
Amanda Brown (Liberal)
Patti McLeod (Yukon Party)