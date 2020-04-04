'Window visits' at long term care home keep Whitehorse family connected
'This is kind of the second-best thing,' says Grace Snider, who now sees her mother through glass
It's not easy these days for people who want to see their loved ones at extended care homes. But a Whitehorse family has found a way to stay connected, while keeping the facility, and their mom, safe.
Grace Snider calls them "window visits" — essentially, meeting from opposite sides of the glass.
All of Yukon's long term care facilities are closed to visitors and volunteers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Snider says staff at Copper Ridge Place, where her 89-year-old mother Aldine lives, have been "super-accommodating" to her mom.
But still, Snider says, "it's hard."
"We haven't seen her in a couple of weeks now, because of the lockdown. We have had one FaceTime call with her — that was a new thing last week," Snider said.
"It's really hard not to go and do things with her and to hug her and to see her smile in the flesh — so this is kind of the second-best thing."
Snider says it's important for her mom to see her through the window of her room.
Aldine was diagnosed five years ago with dementia. Grace says she doesn't want her mother to forget her, or her son.
Snider's son Liam Balmer made some signs saying, "Hi Grandma love from Liam."
"Well, we made these so it would be easier to communicate through the window," Balmer said.
Grace Snider urges anybody with loved ones at extended care homes, to reach out to them right now — by computer, phone, or through a window.
She says seeing her mom's smile warms her heart and gives her hope through these difficult times.
"I think it really helps us to connect and build community during this time were we feel quite isolated," she said.
