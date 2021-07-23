Yukon and federal officials to make early learning and childcare announcement

Federal and territorial officials are set to make an early learning and childcare announcement at 11:30 a.m. local time on Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to join Yukon officials including Premier Sandy Silver, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen, and Minister of Education Jeanie McLean for the announcement.

The announcement will be livestreamed on the territorial government's Facebook page.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government had reached a deal with British Columbia on federal child-care funding.

That deal aims to create 30,000 new child care spaces in B.C. in the next five years, with fees for regulated spaces cut in half by the end of next year.

B.C. was the first province to sign on to the Liberal offer laid out in the federal April budget. It pledged $27.2 billion over five years, starting this fiscal year, in new spending to subsidize daycares.