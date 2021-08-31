The Yukon has lost 14 people to opioid overdoses since Jan. 1

Fourteen people have died due to drug overdoses in the Yukon since Jan. 1, the territory's coroner reported.

The number of deaths has doubled since the last report in April, according to a news release from Heather Jones, the chief coroner for the Yukon, and dated Tuesday.

All the deaths involved opioids in various formats of fentanyl and in combination with other illicit drugs or alcohol.

"The Yukon, like most other Canadian jurisdictions, has suffered greatly under the strain of what has been deemed 'the opioid crisis,' which found its way to us in the spring of 2016," Jones wrote.

Since then, 47 Yukoners have died due to the illicit use of opioids, 83 per cent of which involved fentanyl.

The release notes another 10 people have died due to non-opioid drug overdoses during that same time period.

Last year saw a spike in overdose deaths, with a total of 10 deaths that year, compared to the four investigated in 2019. This year is already showing a 40 per cent increase over the 2020 total, Jones wrote, with four months of the year to go.

"As these numbers continue to grow, so too does the burden of grief and unimaginable losses felt throughout our community," said Jones in the release.

Those who've died have ranged from young people "barely out of their teens" to those in their 70s.

"Friends, colleagues, family members — all loved contributors to all of our Yukon communities. More and more Yukon families are being left with a devastating reality found in the wake of these lost lives. This is a pain that is now close to so many of us."

Jones added that the hope is for Yukoners to keep taking the time to "listen and really hear what these deaths are telling us."

"May we find the wisdom and compassion to support well thought-out initiatives and to embrace struggling individuals; and together confront this continuing crisis."