'Yukon is a model': Canada's top doctor speaks to Yukoners about COVID-19

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam joined Yukon's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley this past weekend to answer questions from Yukoners about vaccines, variants and restrictions.

The online Q&A session organized and moderated by Gurdeep Pandher, who is best known for his Bhangra dance videos and spreading joy during this pandemic, was streamed live via Zoom on Saturday morning.

The Yukon government and the government of Canada also collaborated with Pandher on the event, and Yukoners were able to submit their questions in advance or ask their questions live.

'Yukon is a model'

Before the questions came in, Tam acknowledged Yukon's effort in protecting its residents.

"Yukoners have been amazing and rising to this challenge and I know it's hard," said Tam.

In Yukon, 74 per cent of eligible adults have received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 65 per cent of eligible adults have received both doses.

There is currently one active case of the virus in the territory.

Both Dr. Tam and Dr. Hanley expressed their appreciation toward Yukoners for setting an example for the rest of Canada in terms of preventing COVID-19 transmission.

"Yukon is a model that we're all looking toward for success," said Tam.

Earlier this month, the Yukon government announced it would be eliminating self-isolation requirements starting May 25 for travellers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Restaurants will also be allowed to return to full capacity.

How effective are vaccines against variants?

Right off the top, Tam was asked about the effectiveness of the vaccines against COVID-19 variants.

Tam explained that COVID-19, like all viruses, undergoes evolution over time, and that Canada has been tracking its development along with some of the variants.

"What I would say [is], the same measures that we have used to successfully manage the virus that existed before and is still with us now can be applied to the new variants," said Tam.

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said during the Q&A over the weekend that it will be a while until Canada eases its health restrictions. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Those measures include washing hands, wearing masks, and getting vaccinated.

Tam went on to explain that data continues to be collected on how effective the vaccines being distributed across Canada are against the variants.

"We do know for the most common variants like the B117, the vaccine is actually effective against that variant," she said.

When will measures be lifted across Canada?

Both doctors went on to answer questions about wearing masks, lifting restrictions and the importance of getting vaccinated.

Tam said there is still a long way to go before Canada lifts its restrictions.

"We need to see the cases come down to very low levels," she said.

"If we all roll up our sleeves and at least 75 percent of people got their first dose, and 20 percent of people already have their second dose to protect those at risk, you could relax some of these measures."

Missed the Q&A? Watch it here:

Hanley addressed a question about when mask wearing rules will be relaxed in the territory.

He said a more immediate priority is to allow larger gatherings, worship services and ceremonies in the near future.

"I see masks as later. When we're doing well and when Canada is at that, really at that same state, I would anticipate that would be toward the end," Hanley said.

"It kind of depends how Canada does through this third wave and if we can prevent another wave in Canada associated with variants."

When will the vaccine be available for youth ages 12 -18 ?

Tam said each province and territory has its own timeline when rolling out vaccinations, however vaccine trials for youth have proven to have a positive outcome.

"We're quite excited because the Pfizer vaccine has been approved to be provided to those 12 to fifteen years of age," Tam said.

Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine to vaccinate children 12 and up on Wednesday. Youth aged 12 to 17 in the Northwest Territories started getting doses of that vaccine last week.

"We know that for Moderna vaccine they're also doing similar trials and the vaccine went very well. It worked very effective for younger people," Tam said.

Hanley explained that until the vaccine is offered to youth, there are still many things that can be done to prevent any transmission of the virus.

"Remember we do have all of the other ways to limit transmission," he said.

"All of the public health measures we have for schools. All of the advice about limiting social bubbles, about physical distancing, that's our strategy until we get to the other side of vaccines."