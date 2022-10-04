Lawyers submit closing arguments in 2019 Whitehorse shooting trial

Lawyers have submitted closing arguments as part of a trial into a 2019 shooting outside a Whitehorse bar.

Crown prosecutor Leo Lane told the court Malakal Kwony Tuel should be found guilty. Tuel faces 13 charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with the intent to wound.

John Thomas Papequash was gravely injured after he was shot in the head nearly three years ago outside the doors of The Local Bar.

Lane said a Taurus 9-mm handgun found in a Toyota Tacoma registered under Tuel's name was the same gun used against Papequash, adding video evidence and witness testimony place Tuel at the scene.

"Mr. Tuel had the gun and fired it," Lane said. "I ask your honour to find Tuel guilty as charged."

Tuel's defence lawyer, Dale Fedorchuk, is calling on Chief Justice Suzanne Duncan to acquit his client on all counts on the indictment.

Fedorchuk told the court the Crown's case is flimsy, lacking evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

"It is completely insufficient," he said. "Your honour, everything has to be taken into account,"

Another person is being tried at the same time. Joseph Wuor was at the bar the night the shooting occurred, and is alleged to have been with Tuel throughout the evening.

However, there is nuance to Wuor's case. He doesn't face charges in connection to the shooting, but rather five separate counts, including cocaine possession for the purposes of trafficking, and possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

Arguments unpacked

The Crown appears to rest its case on where the accused were physically when the shooting happened.

Lane argues dashcam footage from a cab parked outside the bar and witness testimony rules out Wuor as the shooter, leaving Tuel.

Lane told the court witnesses saw someone who looked like Tuel clutching a gun and heading toward the bar before the shooting. Another individual, who the Crown says is Wuor, appears to be captured on video walking toward the scene from the opposite direction, then fleeing the same way seconds after an audible gun shot.

Lane said witnesses testimony also places Tuel at the corner of the building and seemingly clearing the chamber of the pistol (police investigators found a live bullet at this approximate location, near 2nd Avenue and Jarvis Street).

Fedorchuk, Tuel's lawyer, told the court the Crown cannot prove his client was the one who fired the gun. He said dashcam footage doesn't show the shooting itself and witness testimony is inconsistent and "points to a cloud of confusion."

Fedorchuk said evidence is so speculative Wuor could have passed the gun to Tuel in the seconds before the shooting, adding Wuor could have just as easily run around the building, posting up at the corner.

As well, Fedorchuk said there's no forensic evidence of the shooter — no evidence of fingerprints anywhere.

A forensic DNA analyst with the RCMP found Tuel's DNA on the frame of the handgun. Complicating things is that Connie Leung found DNA from at least two other individuals on various gun parts, including the muzzle, trigger and magazine. She said Tuel's profile on the firearm is, overall, "quite weak."

Duncan has reserved her decision on the matter.

She will also consider a host of drug-related charges both of the accused face.

Officers tasked with investigating the shooting seized various items, including thousands of dollars in cash, cellphones, magnetic key holders — devices used to house and hide bulk amounts of drugs — and what seems to be a hefty amount of cocaine individually wrapped.

The Crown argues the quantity of cocaine, cash and other items suggest drug dealing.

Wuor and Tuel's defence lawyers say there's a lack of evidence implicating their clients in a joint drug enterprise. Among other things, the defence says there's no proof of drug deals taking place in the form of police surveillance footage or wiretaps.