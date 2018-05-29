Appeals court orders new trial in Dawson City defamation case

The Court of Appeal of Yukon has ordered a new civil trial for two Dawson City women sued in a defamation case last year. The appeals court found the original trial judge made an error in law.

Audrey Vigneau and Susan Hermann were found guilty in Yukon Supreme Court of defaming a Dawson City couple and ordered to pay $809,000 in damages.

Michael and Angela Senft said their reputations had been "irreparably harmed" by letters and online postings the women had made.

The women claimed they were speaking out on behalf of their friend, Dawson senior Daniele McRae, who was embroiled in a lengthy court battle with the Senfts over the ownership of her home. McRae had gifted the Senfts partial title to the home, but later claimed she had been duped.

The Senfts went to civil court in November 2017 to sue for access to the home.

Court documents were later filed saying all parties agreed Angela and Michael Senft "continue to be registered owners ... and are entitled to possession of the lands and premises."

The documents also said that legal title to the house was transferred "by way of gift."

The Senfts then sued McRae's friends, Vigneau and Hermann, for defamation.

Both women admitted to having written posts on Facebook supporting McRae's defence, and being involved in an online fundraising campaign for their friend.

In a statement of claim, the Senfts said Hermann also mailed letters "to all persons having mailboxes in the Dawson office," which caused the couple's reputations "irreparable harm."

Vigneau and Hermann later deleted their posts and apologized on Facebook.

After losing their case last year in the defamation trail, they appealed the ruling.

The three appeal court judges agreed the presiding judge at the trial made an error in law. They found the judge had left out a key step during his instructions to the jury.

The appeal court did not rule on the issue of the damages, but set it aside as part of the order for a new trial.