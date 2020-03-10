Yukon's debt limit doubles to $800M

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver says his government could use some of the territory's new borrowing room to finance an ambitious renewable energy project.

Late last Friday the federal government announced it's doubling the Yukon's debt limit to $800 million. The territory's current debt stands at $210 million.

"It doesn't have to be spent but it's there and it gives us the flexibility to move ahead with major capital projects," he said.

"Yukoners are extremely interested in us having a climate change plan and part of that climate change plan would be a massive capital injection that would have to happen over the next 10 years."

The Yukon government's climate change strategy calls for the territory to electrify large segments of the economy by 2030 and to generate 93 per cent of the power from renewables.

One way the Yukon Energy Corporation (YEC) proposes to hit that target is by brining more hydroelectricity onto Yukon's grid. YEC's 10-year renewable electricity plan calls for a pump storage facility in the Southern Lakes, buying power from an expanded Atlin hydro dam, and upgrades to the transmission network.

Silver said the cost of that project is around $500 million.

Large debt 'irresponsible'

Not so fast says Yukon Party MLA and finance critic Brad Cathers. (Chris Windeyer/CBC)

Brad Cathers, the Yukon Party's finance critic, said taking on that much debt is irresponsible. And he said such a major decision should go before the Yukon Legislature. The house hasn't sat since March after the three parties voted to adjourn over concerns about COVID-19.

"They [the Liberals] should have been transparent about whatever their intention was before they requested a change to the debt cap instead of making that request in secret," Cathers said.

NDP Leader Kate White said she shares the Yukon Party's concerns about putting the debt limit increase before the legislative assembly. But she said she supports the government's move to expand green energy.

"What we have seen in the territory in the last 20 years is no large scale investments in renewable energy," she said, pointing to Yukon Energy's liquefied natural gas generator that came online in 2015 as an example of what not to do.

"If we're going to talk about fighting climate change do I think [LNG is] enough? The answer is no. So would I like to see large-scale investment in renewable energy? Absolutely."

Yukon's debt limit was last increased in 2012.

