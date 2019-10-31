Tired of springing forward? Yukoners to weigh in on seasonal time change

Daylight is a scarce resource in Yukon at this time of year, so it's a good time to think about when it's most wanted — in the morning, or the evening?

The territorial government is considering whether to follow B.C.'s lead if that province scraps seasonal time changes. Officials want to know what Yukoners think.

"A lot of other jurisdictions, not only in Canada but along the Pacific coast in North America, are having this conversation trying to figure out if we want to stop doing this seasonal time change, or if we want to run on a permanent time, year round," said Andrew Smith, an analyst in the government's executive council office.

On Monday, the Yukon government opened an online survey on the issue. Yukoners have until Feb. 16 to weigh in.

Right now, Yukon is in the Pacific Time Zone, and since 1980 has switched to Daylight Saving Time in the spring. That seasonal time change, when clocks are moved forward an hour, results in later sunrises and sunsets through the spring and summer.

Switching to year-round Daylight Saving Time in Yukon would mean summers are the same as now. Winters would see later sunrises and sunsets. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

In the fall, Yukon moves its clocks back an hour to observe Pacific Standard Time — meaning earlier sunrises and sunsets through the winter.

Yukoners are being asked to choose which of three options they'd prefer, and why:

Switch to year-round Daylight Saving Time. That would mean summers are the same as now, but winters would see later sunrises and sunsets.

Scrap Daylight Saving Time to stay on Pacific Standard Time year-round. That would mean winters are what they are now, but springs and summers would see earlier sunrises and sunsets.

Maintain the status quo, with seasonal time changes every spring and fall.

'History, tradition and relationships'

Smith says there's also more to it than just deciding when you like the sun to rise. There are also the neighbours to consider.

For example, Yukon has been acting in sync with B.C. for decades. That would change if B.C. goes ahead with a switch to year-round Daylight Saving Time and Yukon does not. The territory would then be an hour behind B.C. through the winter months.

"Our connection with B.C., and being in sync with the Pacific coast of North America, has been that way for 40 years or more. So there's there's a lot of history, tradition and relationships that count on these being the same," Smith said.

On the other hand, if Yukon stays tight with B.C. and also adopts year-round Daylight Saving Time, the territory would then find itself two hours ahead of Alaska in winter. Right now, Yukon is one hour ahead of Alaska.

"If you scratch past the surface, you start to see, OK, well there's actually some more complicated concepts and questions and relationships that need to be thought about," Smith said.

"I am not exactly sure where this is going to land."

He says Yukon's time is dictated by a territorial regulation, not a law, so any change would not require new legislation.