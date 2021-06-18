Plan on visiting Dawson City this weekend? Use common sense, mayor says

In the wake of Yukon's COVID-19 outbreak, Dawson City's mayor is calling on revellers to tone it down and play it safe during the long weekend.

Mayor Wayne Potoroka said visitors are welcome in Dawson, but it's high time for people to exercise caution and follow public safety measures.

That's not all, though. Potoroka said it's time for those who have yet to be vaccinated to pony up and get the jab — for everyone's sake.

"We're not interested in seeing any bush parties right about now," he said. "There are lots of different ways to enjoy Dawson City, even with public health measures in place."

The case count in Yukon is rising by the day. As of Friday morning, there were 54 active cases. Earlier in the week, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon's chief medical officer of health, declared a "widespread outbreak" in the territory. The outbreak is strongly linked to graduation-related events and people perhaps getting a little too close at bars and restaurants.

Of the 54 active cases, one is considered a probable case and two are out-of-territory. Eleven have been confirmed as the gamma or P.1 variant but officials say all the recent cases are presumed to be that variant too.

Slew of events in Dawson postponed

Potoroka said Pride events were slated to happen all around Dawson this weekend. Unfortunately, those are postponed until later in the summer. The same is true for National Indigenous Peoples Day events, Potoroka said.

"At the same time, there have been modifications to events that were supposed to go on that will allow something to occur," he said.

While there won't be any sanctioned events happening on Monday, there will be a scavenger hunt that tests people's understanding of the community, Potoroka said.

"And anyone who's new to town, they'll learn a little bit more about this place," he said.

"There's also the Midnight Sun golf tournament that's taking place. And I don't believe there's been a lot of changes to that except just to remind people that we've been getting a little casual with the safe six plus one."

'What life is going to look like for the next little while'

Potoroka said it's normal for people to be concerned about the outbreak. But that worry can be channelled toward a solution.

"If we want to get out of this, [if] we want to go back to our pre-COVID lives, there's really only one way to do it, and that's by getting vaccinated," he said.

"It's also a way to deal with the anxiety that's going to come from these little mini outbreaks that occur, because those of us who have gotten our shots — I got to be honest with you, I feel pretty good right now … the risk of getting sick is low, and even if you do, the risk of severe complications is almost nil."