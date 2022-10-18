Information leaked in data breach was 'dated,' says Yukon health minister

Yukon's health and social services minister says she is "confident" a recent data breach has been contained. However, the opposition says the government needs to explain its policies for handling sensitive information and what's being done to improve them.

Last week, a Whitehorse man told CBC News he obtained a USB drive from a local pawn shop. Stored on the drive were confidential case files belonging to the territory's Department of Health and Social Services.

CBC News viewed some files to confirm their authenticity and then deleted them. They included files from the family and children's service branch, including case assessments, reports, budgets and personal contact information.

Health Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said her department was made aware of the breach the afternoon of Oct. 13.

She said it affected 30 to 60 people but cautioned that wasn't the final number, as work is happening at a "feverish pace" to identify all those affected.

"What I can tell you about the information that I have so far is that it is dated information," McPhee told reporters on Monday.

McPhee said her department has made changes to its case management system, but didn't specify when the changes were made.

"If anybody wants to access that [information], they must access through a secure portal with a password and an identifier," she said, adding that information cannot be seen or removed from those systems without going through that process.

Investigation underway

This is the second time in weeks the government has had to answer questions about Yukoners' privacy. Early in the Yukon Legislature's fall sitting, the Yukon Party probed the government for why it took more than three weeks to inform students and families their personal information had been mistakenly emailed to an unintended recipient.

Party leader Currie Dixon was measured in his comments Monday as he awaited findings from the privacy commissioner's investigation.

"There's best practices that the Information and Privacy Commissioner advises the government on and in this particular case, it appears that either those best practices weren't followed, or they weren't in place to begin with," Dixon said.

Meanwhile, NDP leader Kate White said the government needs to say what kind of training and support workers are given to handle personal information. She also wants to know how often breaches like this latest one happen.

"I think the unfortunate truth is, Yukon Government has shown that they are not capable of keeping people's personal information," White said.

"They've shown not just once but twice in a very public way that they are not good at keeping this information. That they're not good at storing it. That they're not good at keeping it secure — and that's a problem."