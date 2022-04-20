Some crimes are on the rise in the Yukon, prompting calls for increased RCMP funding

Some crimes are increasing across the territory, according to a new RCMP report, which takes stock of the problem over a five-year period.

Drug trafficking offences have increased by 90 per cent over that time, the annual report says. Between 2020 and 2021, cocaine, followed by opioids, were the drugs most often trafficked.

The Yukon Party is pouncing on such statistics, with MLA Brad Cathers saying the territorial government needs to contribute more funding for enforcement efforts. He added the RCMP is already cash-strapped, and the opioid crisis is stretching resources even thinner.

"While we agree with effective harm reduction programs, there needs to be more focus on prevention, treatment and enforcement," Cathers told reporters following question period on Tuesday.

"In our view, the government has relied heavily on harm reduction but not taken enough action on those other three important areas."

He said increasing funding will ensure the police can "find the drug dealers who are responsible for selling these illegal and far too often toxic drugs, prepare the evidence they need to be able to charge them, prosecute them and put them behind bars."

Funding

Justice Minister Tracy McPhee said that on a per capita basis, the Yukon has more officers than other jurisdictions, noting the RCMP determines how best to use funding, not the territorial government.

"I think the Yukon Party doesn't seem to think that the RCMP are doing a very good job, but I do," she said. "There have been increased multiple operations resulting in drug and firearm seizures over the last eight months."

McPhee said the government has provided about $3.8 million to the RCMP over five years. As well, she said there are line items in this year's budget for the police force.

According to a leaked briefing note obtained by CBC News, the government appears to have allotted about $1.1 million in "incremental funding," which includes replacing one watercraft each year. As well, $297,000 in ongoing funding is earmarked for two additional RCMP officers for the Crime Reduction Unit.

The report highlights other crimes that are on the rise, including sexual assault and robbery, which have increased by 31 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.

Not all crimes are increasing. The report says possession-related offences have decreased by 55 per cent over five years. As well, break and enter offences have gone down by 31 per cent.

Not just enforcement

NDP House Leader Emily Tredger said enforcement isn't a panacea.

"When we're talking about overdoses and people with addictions, enforcement is not going to change their addictions," she said. "What we need is things like treatment, we need things like harm reduction so that they're alive so they can access treatment."

Tredger said she wants safe drug supply options to be available to those who live in the communities and that on-the-land treatment options be expanded.

"The box has been checked, but there are still many, many barriers."

Cathers said he wants to see more cops on the ground, and for the government to double down on treatment options.

"What's necessary for addictions treatment really does depend, somewhat, on the person who's being treated," Cathers said. "Whether it's on-the-land treatment options or programming at Sarah Steele or aftercare in communities, we hear repeatedly about gaps in the programming and the people for whom those programs are not meeting their needs."

Asked what the government has been doing of late to improve drug treatment options, McPhee said the government is working to establish a ministerial advisory committee, which will include four mayors, as well as four chiefs. She said the group is slated to meet in early May.

"We are removing barriers, with respect to the people who need treatment outside of the territory," McPhee said.

"On-the-land treatments [are] certainly something that must be led by First Nations governments," she added. "It may be that a great focus for on-the-land treatment is really about aftercare."