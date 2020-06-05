Yukon officials to provide COVID-19 update
Premier Sandy Silver and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley will address the territory at 2 p.m. PT.
Yukon officials are set to provide a COVID-19 update Friday afternoon.
CBC News will livestream the briefing here and on Facebook.
On Tuesday, the territory announced students in kindergarten to Grade 12 will return to school in the fall.
Schools will work on safety measures for staff and students, based on guidance from the territory's chief medical officer, said Minister of Education Tracy-Anne McPhee earlier this week.
McPhee said students will still have the option in the fall to do their school work at home. This applies to students who can't attend school for various reasons, such as being immunocompromised.
