Yukon health officials to provide COVID-19 update
Yukon Health Minister Pauline Frost and Chief Medical Officer of Health Brendan Hanley will provide a breifing on COVID-19 at 9:30 a.m. PT Friday.
Health Minister Pauline Frost and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley are scheduled to speak at 9:30 a.m. PT.
There have so far been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yukon, but on Wednesday officials declared a public health emergency in Yukon related to the pandemic.
On Thursday, the government announced it would set up a respiratory assessment centre in Whitehorse, in response to concerns about COVID-19.
