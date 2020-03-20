Yukon health officials to provide COVID-19 update

Yukon health officials will provide another update on COVID-19 on Friday morning.

Health Minister Pauline Frost and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley are scheduled to speak at 9:30 a.m. PT.

There have so far been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yukon, but on Wednesday officials declared a public health emergency in Yukon related to the pandemic.

On Thursday, the government announced it would set up a respiratory assessment centre in Whitehorse, in response to concerns about COVID-19.