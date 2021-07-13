Yukon reports another COVID-19 death, 19 new cases

Yukon health officials say another person has died with COVID-19.

It's the territory's fourth death since the current wave of COVID-19 hit the territory last month, and the sixth since the start of the pandemic.

Officials also announced in a news release on Monday afternoon that 19 new cases were confirmed between noon on Friday and noon on Monday. All the recent cases involve Yukoners and all are in Whitehorse except one which is in a rural community, pending confirmation.

The new cases brought the territory's active case count to 103 as of Monday. Since June 1, 303 people have recovered.

In a statement, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley offered his condolences to the family of the person who died.

"We must also use these hard experiences to reinforce the importance of vaccination as a life saving measure in our fight against COVID-19," his statement reads.