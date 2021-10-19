24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Yukon, including more at mine site

Yukon health officials say 24 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between Friday and Monday, including three at Victoria Gold's mine near Mayo.

In a news release on Monday afternoon, acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Catherine Elliott said 22 of the new cases involve people from Whitehorse, "including three at Victoria Gold." The other two people don't live in Yukon, but were diagnosed in the territory.

As of Monday, the territory had 66 active cases.

Earlier this month, Elliott announced six other cases at Victoria Gold's mine site and declared an outbreak. She also said at the time that she was not concerned about additional spread outside of the mine site.

New exposure notices

Also on Monday, Yukon health officials issued new exposure notices in Whitehorse:

Save On Foods, Oct. 11, between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Local Bar, Oct. 9, between 9 p.m. and midnight

Anyone who was at those places at those times is asked to monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop.

New exposure notices in Whitehorse have been issued daily over the last week, involving flights, restaurants, the Canada Games Centre, schools and school buses.