Yukon reports 97 new COVID-19 cases

Yukon's latest significant wave of COVID-19 infections continues, with 97 new cases reported between noon Friday and noon Monday.

Those cases brought the active case count in the territory to 164, up slightly from Friday when there were 156 active cases.

Health officials did not give details on which communities were affected by the latest new cases.

Yukon has been struggling to contain the outbreak of new cases in recent weeks, and minimize what officials earlier this month called "widespread community transmission" in Whitehorse. This weekend, new public health rules came into effect, including mandatory masking indoors and a vaccine passport system for many businesses and services.

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre also reopened in Whitehorse last week.

As of Monday, 85 per cent of eligible Yukoners had received their second shot of the vaccine while 90 per cent had received one shot.