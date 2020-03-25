Yukon health officials to give COVID-19 briefing

Yukon's chief medical officer of health will give an update Wednesday morning on COVID-19 in the territory.

Dr. Brendan Hanley is holding a briefing at 10 a.m. PT. CBC News will be livestreaming the update here.

On Sunday, Hanley announced the territory's first two confirmed cases of COVID-19. He also announced new measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The government also opened a new respiratory assessment centre this week, at the Yukon Convention Centre in Whitehorse.

It is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to noon for people aged 65 and over who have chronic medical conditions, and from noon to 4 p.m. for anyone with a medical referral.