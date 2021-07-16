Yukon reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, all in Whitehorse
The total active case count continues to drop, now sitting at 77
The Government of Yukon reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon, all of them in Whitehorse.
However, because of the number of recoveries, the total active case count in the territory continues to go down. It was sitting at 77 as of mid-day on Friday.
A drive-up testing centre in Whitehorse, which the government opened to help deal with the increased number of people seeking tests due to the June outbreak, will be closed as of Sunday night.
In a release, health officials say they're shutting down the service "based on numbers of individuals currently seeking testing after hours."
"Testing is still available 7 days per week. The COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre is open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday," it said.
The next case count update from the government is expected on Monday.
