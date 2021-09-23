Yukon reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

Yukon is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday at noon.

In a Wednesday news release, the territorial government said 11 of the new cases are in rural Yukon communities, and two cases are out-of-territory residents. While the out-of-territory individuals are counted in the active case count, they are not added to the total number of cases.

There are now 39 active cases in the territory, nine more than was reported on Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began is at 736. Of those, 694 have recovered.