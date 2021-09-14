Yukon reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

Yukon is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 since last Friday at noon.

In a news release, the territorial government said one of the new cases is located in Whitehorse, three are in rural Yukon, and one is yet to be confirmed. The sixth case is an out-of-territory resident. While the latter is counted in the active case count, it's not added to the total number of cases.

There are now 21 active cases in the territory, one more than was reported last Friday.

The release did not specify if any of the new cases were of the more contagious delta variant.

The total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began is at 706, 650 of which came back positive after June 1, 2021.

There have been 660 recoveries in the territory since the pandemic began.