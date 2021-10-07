Yukon reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, issues 1 exposure notice

Yukon's acting chief medical officer of health has reported 15 new COVID-19 cases across the territory since Monday, and has issued one new public exposure notice.

There are now 40 active cases in the territory, five more than were last reported on Monday.

Of the 15 new cases, 14 are in Whitehorse and one is in Watson Lake.

The public exposure notice is for Air Canada flight 276, from Whitehorse to Vancouver on Oct. 3.

Everyone on the flight is asked to monitor for symptoms until Oct. 17 and get tested if any develop, however mild.

Anyone experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse can book online to arrange for testing or call 867-393-3083. Residents in other communities can call their local health centre.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 788 confirmed cases among Yukon residents. Of those, 740 people have recovered and 10 people have died, according to the Yukon government's website.

Out-of-territory individuals who are diagnosed in the Yukon are counted in the active case count but not in the Yukon total case count because those individuals are counted in their home jurisdiction.