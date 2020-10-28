Chief medical officer urges Yukoners to avoid Halloween parties

Yukon's chief medical officer urged anyone with even mild COVID-19 symptoms to get tested following an outbreak in Watson Lake this week, and asked all Yukoners to avoid Halloween parties.

Dr. Brendan Hanley gave his weekly update this morning, as the territory grapples with its first COVID-19 outbreak in a rural community.

Hanley said the source of the infection in Watson Lake is still unknown, after five people from two households recently tested positive.

However, he said, they tested numerous people in the past few days and have not uncovered new cases.

"I think we can say with some confidence that we are not finding evidence of ongoing transmission," said Hanley.

He urged people to follow COVID-19 precautions following the new cases, including self-isolating if you have any symptoms, keeping a distance of two metres from others and avoiding crowds — particularly on Halloween.

"I'm asking all Yukoners who are planning to party to reconsider," he said.

"Your participation may have severe consequences not only for yourself."

The first three cases in Watson Lake were reported Friday, with the following two cases reported Monday.

Both groups of cases were members of the same two households, and all patients were self-isolating at home, Hanley said.

On Monday the Liard First Nation office shut down as a precaution.

On Friday, Hanley asked anyone who was at the following locations and has symptoms to call the Watson Lake hospital if they live in town, or the health centre in their own community, to arrange for testing:

Watson Lake Foods – Super A on Oct. 8 and Oct.16.

Home Hardware on Oct. 7 and Oct. 10.

Big Horn Motel on Oct. 7 through 9 and Oct. 13 through 20, which was extended from the original date.

If people are not sure when they were in these locations, Hanley said they should monitor themselves for symptoms.