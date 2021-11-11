Yukon reports 13 fewer COVID-19 cases in last 48 hours
Yukon health officials are reporting 156 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory Wednesday, 13 fewer than on Monday.
On Monday, the Yukon government declared a state of emergency because of the growing case count in the territory, and announced new health regulations, including a proof-of-vaccination requirement, that take effect on Saturday.
Yukon now has the most cases per capita in the country, with 349 per 100,000 residents, more than double the number in Alberta, which ranks second, and where there are 138 cases per 100,000 residents.
On Wednesday, the territory reopened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Whitehorse.
Ruth Ferguson waited in line at the drive-thru site for several hours, and warned others to be prepared for a long wait.
"I just wasn't quite prepared for like a three-hour wait," she said.
Cases in communities
Of the active 156 cases in the territory, 108 are Whitehorse residents, which is 24 fewer than on Monday.
There are 22 cases in Carcross, an increase of 18 in the last two days, and 22 cases in Carmacks, two fewer than on Monday. In Watson Lake, there are now 14 cases, all of them new since Monday. The two cases in Dawson City are also new, as are the two in Haines Junction and the one in Mayo.
There are no longer cases in Burwash Landing or Teslin.
There remains one case in Pelly Crossing.
With files from Paul Tukker
