Yukon officials to give COVID-19 update
Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley to speak at 9 a.m. PT
Yukon's education minister and its chief medical officer will provide the government's weekly update on COVID-19 in the territory on Tuesday morning.
Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee and Dr. Brendan Hanley will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. PT. It will be livestreamed here and on the CBC Yukon and CBC North Facebook pages.
News conferences related to the pandemic that aren't pre-scheduled are expected to be more rare moving forward. Last week, Hanley announced the territorial government would be changing its reporting on new COVID-19 cases.
Rather than relying on a news release or a news conference following a new confirmed case of COVID-19, Hanley said people should check the territorial government's website, unless there is a notice of "particular importance."
Last week, officials stressed the importance of following self-isolation protocols, after announcing the territorial government had laid two new charges for failure to do so.
This comes after the territory's first COVID-19-related death was announced late last month.
As of Monday afternoon, the territorial government's website says there are 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the territory, with 21 of those people recovered.
