Yukon's top doctor gives update on COVID-19 in the territory

Yukon's chief medical officer will provide another update Tuesday on the territory's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Brendan Hanley will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. PT. It will be streamed live here.

Hanley is expected to provide a technical briefing on modelling that's been done to understand the potential impact of COVID-19 in Yukon, and the effectiveness of public health restrictions.

Earlier this month, Hanley spoke of how officials have modelled different scenarios. He said they ran estimates of what the infection curve would have looked like without restrictions.

One case arriving in Yukon in March could have resulted in 2,500 cases by May 1, he said, with 150 of those needing hospitalization. A group of 10 infected people arriving in Yukon from an event could have led to 7,000 infected people by May 1, and 1,000 hospitalizations, Hanley said.

To date, Yukon has seen 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and all of those people have recovered from their illness.

The territory has begun to ease some restrictions associated with the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, personal care establishments such as hair salons and tattoo parlours will be allowed to reopen under new guidelines and with a government-approved plan. Eat-in restaurants can open as of Friday, also under new guidelines and with an approved plan.