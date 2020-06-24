Yukon health officials give COVID-19 update

Yukon health officials gave an update on COVID-19 in the territory on Wednesday morning. Premier Sandy Silver and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley held a news conference about the territory's response to the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, the territory had no active cases of COVID-19. The territory has confirmed 84 cases in total since the pandemic began.

Earlier this week, the government touted the territory's vaccination rate having hit 76 per cent for eligible adults who had received at least their first shot. Sixty-seven per cent of eligible adults had received both shots.

Also this week, the territory announced vaccination clinic dates for youth aged 12 to 17. So far only adult Yukoners have been vaccinated using the Moderna shot. Youth will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was approved earlier this month by Health Canada for use in anyone aged 12 and up.

Next week, the territory will begin to loosen some COVID-19 restrictions, in part because of the high vaccination rates.

Watch Wednesday's news conference here: