Yukon government offers students working at home $250 each

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver said his government is offering some financial help to Yukon families with students now working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silver said families can apply for a one-time grant of $250 per student. The student must be currently enrolled in a Yukon public school, from kindergarten to Grade 12.

"This funding will help offset some of the financial costs associated with home learning," Silver said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"[Families] can determine how to use this support to offset the challenges that they are facing."

The funding will be distributed by the Department of Education, through Sport Yukon. Families can apply online, or call or email Sport Yukon.

As of March, there were 5,610 students enrolled in 30 Yukon schools. If every one of those students receives the grant, it will cost the government a little over $1.4 million.

Government officials also announced on Tuesday that guidelines were now available for some personal care businesses to reopen, including hair salons, tattoo parlours, and estheticians. Those businesses must submit a plan to government health officials for approval before reopening.

Silver said plans will be reviewed and businesses can expect a response from the government in about 48 hours.

Silver said only businesses that were ordered to close must have their reopening plan approved by the government. Other businesses can develop plans to reopen without government approval.

Silver also said guidelines for restaurants to reopen would also be available in the next few days.

Watch Tuesday's news conference here:

Last week, the government presented its plan for gradually easing restrictions and public health orders associated with the pandemic.

On Friday, Silver announced the beginning of the so-called "restart" phase, wherein some businesses that had been earlier ordered to close can start developing plans to reopen.

"It doesn't all start today, but as of today, it can start," Silver said on Friday.

The territory has seen 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and all of those people have recovered. The last new confirmed cases were announced a month ago.